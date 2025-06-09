Addressing hidden trauma vital for healthy relationships

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Unresolved trauma often remains unrecognised until it emerges through family conflict, relationship breakdowns and poor mental health.

There was a key issue discussed during a Talanoa session hosted by the University of the South Pacific, where experts stressed the need for greater awareness and culturally grounded approaches to healing.

Fiji Psychological Society President Ofakilomaloma Swann said trauma can affect not only a person’s mental wellbeing but also their relationships, communities and ability to function effectively in daily life.

Swann encouraged people to recognise the signs of trauma and seek support early, noting that recovery is strengthened through family, community and professional support networks.

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Director of Court Counselling Services Meli Vakacabeqoli reflected similar sentiments, as he noted that unresolved trauma is often an underlying factor in family conflict, violence and relationship challenges encountered within the justice system.

He said creating safe and supportive environments can help individuals begin addressing experiences that may have remained unspoken for years.

Meanwhile, Oceania Centre for Arts, Culture and Pacific Studies Director Katrina Igglesden highlighted the role of arts and culture in recovery.

Igglesden said creative forms of expression, such as storytelling, music, dance and visual arts, can help people process experiences that may be difficult to express through words alone.

The discussion also highlighted the growing need for accessible and culturally responsive counselling services across the Pacific.

USP says it has expanded counselling support across several regional campuses and plans to further strengthen services as demand for mental health support continues to grow.