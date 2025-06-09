Tourism Fiji brings Island experience to Wales

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Tourism Fiji is using the Flying Fijians’ test series in Wales to showcase Fiji as a premier holiday destination, taking the country’s culture and hospitality to thousands of rugby fans and millions watching around the world.

A Fijian Village has been set up at the Fan Zone, giving visitors the chance to experience authentic Fijian traditions. Inspired by the Fiji: Where Happiness Comes Naturally campaign, the activation highlights the country’s culture, welcoming spirit and way of life.

The village features traditional meke performances, live entertainment by Fijian musicians and handcrafted Fijian bures.

Visitors can also take part in cultural activities, including traditional tote bag printing, coconut and wood carving demonstrations, and enjoy authentic Fijian cuisine.

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Tourism Fiji says the experience offers international visitors a genuine introduction to the country’s people, heritage and traditions.

It says the activation is designed to leave a lasting impression while encouraging more travelers to choose Fiji for their next holiday.

The organisation is also hosting leading travel media and trade partners from the United Kingdom throughout the series, giving them the opportunity to experience Fijian rugby and culture firsthand.

With the matches broadcast live on ITV across the United Kingdom and to international audiences, Tourism Fiji says the series provides valuable global exposure and strengthens Fiji’s position as a world-class travel destination.