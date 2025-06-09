Williams awarded wildcard in Auckland Classic

Source: BBC

Venus Williams has been awarded a wildcard for the Auckland Classic in January.

The 45-year-old, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, made her comeback in July after 16 months without competing.

She defeated fellow American Peyton Stearns, then ranked 35th in the world, on her return at the Washington Open to become the second-oldest woman to win a WTA Tour-level singles match.

A month later, she was given a wildcard into the main draw of the US Open and impressed in her three-set loss to Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the first round.

Nicolas Lamperin, tournament director of the Auckland Classic, said: “Venus has had a profound influence on the evolution of women’s tennis and has inspired the next generation with her unshakeable passion for the sport.

“All sports fans should take this opportunity to watch one of the sport’s all-time greats in action.”

Williams is set to play at the Auckland Classic, a tournament she won in 2015, for the first time since 2023.

It takes place from 5-11 January and precedes the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2026, which is scheduled to start on 18 January.

