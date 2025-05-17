Sinner sets up Italian Open final showdown with Alcaraz

[Source: Reuters]

World number one Jannik Sinner produced a sublime semi-final display as he fought back from a set down to beat American Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Friday to set up an Italian Open final showdown with Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner ended a 47-year wait for an Italian to reach the men’s singles final in Rome after Adriano Panatta lost the title match to Bjorn Borg in 1978.

Serving first, 11th seed Paul stunned the crowd and went up 5-0 in the first set against Sinner, who approached the clash on a career-best 25-match winning streak.

But the Italian top seed, making his comeback this week after serving a three-month doping ban, kept his cool and orchestrated a stunning comeback in the second.

He delivered a bagel, giving his rival no chance when forcing a decider.

Sinner, who is playing in his first tournament since capturing the Australian Open title, was up 3-0 in the final set before marching on to reach his seventh ATP Masters 1000 final.

“The conditions were completely different; it’s much colder today, and the ball is a bit heavier. I struggled with that a bit,” said Sinner.

“He broke me straight away, so that’s a straight punch in my face. But I tried to stay there mentally. Trying to understand what might work better. I stayed there in the first set. Winning that one game for me was very important.”

The 23-year-old will face world number three Alcaraz on Sunday, the last player who beat him when the pair met in the China Open final in October before Sinner embarked on his now 26-match winning run.

“If I want to win Sunday, I have to play some of my best tennis,” Sinner added. “Carlos played some incredible tennis today. Let’s see what’s coming.”

Alcaraz reached the Rome final for the first time after a thrilling 6-3 7-6(4) win over local hope Lorenzo Musetti earlier on Friday.

Musetti, eager to avenge his loss to Alcaraz in last month’s Monte Carlo final, started the match with high intensity, but the Spaniard took the lead with a double break in the first set.

As Alcaraz powered through to take the opening set, a frustrated Musetti smashed his racquet and even slapped himself before the home crowd came to his rescue.

Musetti took the lead in the second set and was 4-2 before the Spaniard fought back to level the set. The Italian saved a match point and forced a tiebreak but Alcaraz cruised to victory.

“Today was a really difficult day with the conditions, the wind was tough to play with,” Alcaraz said.

“It wasn’t about playing brilliant, spectacular tennis. It was about playing smart tennis, playing solid, going to the point when you can, and waiting for the chance to play aggressively. I think I did that pretty well.”

