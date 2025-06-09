Teen Archie Gray fires Spurs past Palace

Tottenham Hotspurs' teenager Archie Gray celebrates with his teammate after scoring the winning goal. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Tottenham ended a rocky year on a high as 19-year-old Archie Gray scored his first senior goal to secure a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Gray’s close-range strike came three minutes before half-time after Spurs capitalised on a corner, with Randal Kolo Muani and Richarlison helping set up the opener from Pedro Porro’s delivery.

Spurs threatened more goals, but could not extend their lead.

Palace dominated parts of the first half, with Jean-Philippe Mateta causing problems, but their best chances went wide.

Maxence Lacroix and Justin Devenny also missed as the Eagles fell to a third straight league defeat.

The win lifts Spurs to 11th, just a point behind ninth-placed Palace.

