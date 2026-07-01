Football

Suva to hosts Ba in EPL thriller

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

July 12, 2026 10:48 am

An exciting showdown awaits at HFC Bank Stadium Suva hosts Ba in one of the headline fixtures of Round 13 in the Extra Premier League later today.

Suva comes into the encounter after staging a spirited second-half comeback to earn a 2-2 draw against Navua.

The Capital City side will be hoping to carry that momentum into a crucial home fixture as they look to climb further up the standings.

Ba, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after being held to a 1-1 draw by Nadi in the previous round, a result that saw them surrender top spot in the league.

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The Men in Black know that maximum points are essential if they are to keep pace with league leaders Labasa.

With both teams chasing valuable points in a tightly contested title race, supporters can expect an entertaining battle between two of Fiji’s traditional football powerhouses.

Suva will play Ba at 3.30pm.

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