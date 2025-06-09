Investigation after worker’s death

Nalumisa offers condolences to the family of late SCC worker Ritnesh Chand.[PHOTO:SUPPLIED]

An internal investigation has been ordered into the alleged workplace death of a Suva City Council worker in Nasese.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says he directed the investigation following the death of 40-year-old garbage collector Ritnesh Chand, who had served with the Suva City Council for 13 years.

It is alleged Chand was chased by a pack of dogs before slipping and being run over by a moving council garbage truck.

Nalumisa says the ministry will not release further details while the police investigation is ongoing. He says the findings of the internal investigation will be shared once it is complete.

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Nalumisa visited Chand’s family on Friday with the Permanent Secretary and the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Suva City Council to offer condolences.

He says municipal workers are the backbone of local government services, and the ministry stands with Chand’s family during this difficult time.

Nalumisa also acknowledged a corporate organisation that assisted the family, thanking it for its support and generosity.