Hanua Games gets underway in Suva

More than 50 teams from across Fiji and Rotuma gathered at the Vodafone Arena in Suva to compete in their annual volleyball tournament, the Hanua Games.

Oinafa Youth spokesperson Kaftarina Fesaitu one of the objective of the tournament to get their youths and young people involved in something worthwhile, especially with the many issues youths face today.

She adds that they had teams travel down to Fiji all the way from Rotuma and from other parts of the country.

There are a total of 57 teams competing this year.

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“This is our fifth tournament, and we can say that the games today were a success. With many issues like drugs affecting our youths today, one of the main goals of this Games is to get our young people away from that, and a good way to do that is to get them involved with sports.”

The tournament started five years ago, and has been one of the biggest event for the Rotuman community.