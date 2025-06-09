Calls grow for tighter controls on illegal LED lights

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns have been raised over the use of bright LED lights on vehicles creating public safety risk on the roads.

During submissions by Land Transport Authority on the Public Health Amendment Bill, Standing Committee Affairs members questioned authorities on whether the impact of these lights should be considered a public health issue.

Standing Committee Affairs Member Ketan Lal says excessive lighting from vehicles can affect the vision of other drivers, especially at night and during heavy rain, when visibility is already reduced.

Have you received complaints with respect to the fog lamps, LED lamps, which is a public health risk as well to people’s and drivers’ eyes on the roads?

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In response, LTA Manager Standards and Engineering, Razik Khan, confirms they have received complaints in relation to this.

“Yes, we have received complaints and we have also taken action against those complaints and also enforcement action is taken where there is a misuse of these devices on the roads. So, there is a provision for an exemption to have an LED fog lamp fitted on the vehicle, provided that it is not used on public roads and is solely for the use of off-road recreational)activities. So, on that basis, they have the provision to utilize those lights. However, in cases where there is a breach, we do take enforcement action, they are issued with fines and their permits can also be cancelled.”

Lal also stressed the need for better enforcement to prevent avoidable accidents and protect the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

He believes that improving border controls and ensuring consistent enforcement will help reduce the number of illegal lighting devices on Fiji’s roads and improve public safety.