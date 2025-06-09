Mine workers receive payments

Vatukoula payments continue.[PHOTO:SUPPLIED]

More former Vatukoula mine workers and their families are receiving compensation as the government continues payments linked to Fiji’s longest-running industrial dispute.

Permanent Secretary for Employment Maritino Nemani handed over 13 compensation envelopes to former workers and beneficiaries.

Nemani says the program is not only about financial support, but also about recognising the sacrifices made by workers and ensuring affected families receive the justice they have waited decades for.

“For many of these families, this has been a journey spanning more than three decades. No compensation can restore the years they have lost, but today’s payments represent Government’s commitment to honouring that history and ensuring those affected receive the recognition they deserve.”

Article continues after advertisement

Seven beneficiaries received their payments on Friday, while six others will have their payments processed in the new financial year.

The dispute began on 27 February 1991, when workers at the Vatukoula Gold Mine went on strike. It continued for more than 33 years, making it Fiji’s longest industrial dispute.

The government allocated $9.2 million for compensation, with eligible workers and beneficiaries entitled to receive $25,000 each.

So far, more than $7.5 million has been paid to 298 beneficiaries who have received their full compensation.

Five beneficiaries received an initial payment of $10,000 before their passing. Their remaining $15,000 will be paid to their estates once probate processes are completed.

A further $1.5 million remains to be paid to 63 beneficiaries, including 58 awaiting their full payment and five awaiting their remaining balance.