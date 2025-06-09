Beach cleanup targets waste crisis

The initiative is the first in a series of cleanups. [PHOTO:RIYA BHAGWAN]

Three skip bins full of rubbish were collected from Natadola Beach this morning, highlighting the scale of waste washing up along one of the nation’s most popular coastlines.

The cleanup campaign, organised by One Beach Fiji, brought together more than 300 people, including community members, resort staff and their families from InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa, Holiday Inn, Grand Pacific Hotel, and Shangri-La Yanuca Island, as well as resort guests.

Supported by the IHG Hotels and Resorts Group, the initiative is the first in a series of cleanups planned across Fiji’s beaches, rivers, roads and villages.

One Beach Fiji founder Paul Clark highlighted that plastic bottles remain one of the most prevalent types of rubbish found across beaches and public spaces.

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Clark acknowledged the presence of children at the cleanup this morning, saying he hopes the initiative will encourage a lasting change in people’s mindset towards cleanliness.

“For many years we haven’t had an effective idea to encourage people to take better care of their waste, and this is what this is about. This is not about blame. This is about change. So that people make a change, rather than leaving their waste, they take it home with them.”

Climate activist Ilaisa Kauyaca, who joined the cleanup, noted that the initiative was a positive step towards protecting the environment.

Kauyaca stressed that the initiative also reflected a broader message of standing together to protect the environment.

“Being here today does not only show up to clean up the beach, but it’s our shared responsibility to really speak for nature and speak for the ocean because we coexist, we’re interdependent, and we’re interlinked in so many ways.”

IHG Hotels and Resorts Group Regional General Manager Lachlan Walker said the cleanup was about building community spirit to keep Fiji clean and beautiful, while also educating people to reduce littering so that such campaigns are not always needed.