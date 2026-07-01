England thumps Flying Fijians

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians received a major thrashing early this morning in the Nations Championship, after going down 73-8.

England came out with a strong start, leading 35-3 at halftime, and we’re no match for the Fijians.

The Senirusi Seruvakula-coached side only managed to score one try and convert one penalty, while the English scored 11 tries.

Fiji will face Scotland next weekend at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.