Schools get valuable game time

Dilkusha Girl's School Adi Cakobau School heads out for a league match at the National Hockey Center in SUva yesterday.

The Suva Hockey Association has been working together with the Fiji Hockey Federation to help schools in the central division prepare for the Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey tournament later next month.

Fiji Hockey development officer Fatima Mario says the two sporting bodies have started hosting league matches for schools in the central division, to not only help them prepare for their school’s competition, but also help with the development of the sport.

Suva Hockey started their development works at the beginning of the year, and they have already seen the growth, especially with the large number of youngsters taking up the sport.

“This is to just give the schools here some game time before the main competition. This is also part of efforts to try and develop thee players and develop the sports.”

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He says these types of league matches will help encourage more young people to take up the sport of hockey.