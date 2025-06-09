Trump says missiles aimed at Iran if Tehran targets US president

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had ordered ​the military to be prepared ‌to launch strikes against Iran if the Iranian government carried out or ​attempted an assassination of ​the president.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and ⁠Loaded and aimed at the ​Islamic Republic of Iran, with ​thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its ​threat, pronounced in many corners ​of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt ‌to ⁠assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!,” he said ​in a ​Truth Social ⁠post.

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. ​Military is ready, willing, ​and ⁠able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, ⁠to ​completely decimate and destroy ​all areas of Iran.”