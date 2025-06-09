Artists restore gigantic Messi mural in his hometown

[Source: Reuters]

Lionel Messi has had a fresh lick of ​paint.

A 534-square-meter (5,748-square-foot) mural on the side of ‌a building in downtown Rosario, his hometown in Argentina, has been restored and inaugurated just in time for ​the top-scoring forward’s World Cup quarter-final match ​against Switzerland.

The restoration of the mural, which was ⁠originally painted in 2021, needed 300 litres (79 ​gallons) of paint, said Marlene Zuriaga, one of ​the project directors.

The work, titled “From another galaxy and from my city,” also now boasts three stars on the ​giant Messi’s jersey badge, one for each ​of Argentina’s three World Cup wins, and the word “Gracias!” (“Thank you!”) ‌at ⁠the top.

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Global superstar Messi, now 39, became the World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer during this tournament. But he got his start in ​football at ​local Rosario ⁠team Newell’s Old Boys.

“We called the mural ‘From another galaxy’ but in ​reality he’s a human like us, ​who ⁠had to deal with a lot of challenges from childhood, who was born among humble working ⁠people, ​who rose above it,” ​said Lisandro Urteaga, one of the artists.