New coffee outlet opens

The team behind Bulaccino’s new Namaka coffee outlet. [PHOTO: RIYA BHAGWAN]

Working professionals and coffee lovers in Namaka, Nadi, now have a new option to enjoy their favourite brew, with a Bulaccino outlet opening in the area under new ownership while continuing to operate under the established brand.

The cafe has created 15 new employment opportunities and aims to provide a convenient location for customers in the surrounding community.

Bulaccino Namaka Manager Atish Narayan says demand for the new outlet has been strong, with customers responding positively to an introductory promotion offering a one-year coffee pass for $45.

Narayan also pointed out that the Namaka outlet continues to maintain a close connection with existing Bulaccino outlets, receiving support through areas such as purchasing, product supply and business ideas.

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He says while ownership of the outlet is different, it continues to operate under the Bulaccino brand, offering the same menu and prices.

Narayan adds that further expansion plans are underway, with two more outlets planned in Nadi, along with locations in Lautoka and other parts of Fiji within the next two months.

The company also plans to take the brand international in the future.

“We already have plans to open, I think, two in Nadi and then we already have plans in Lautoka as well and a few other places, a few other locations around Fiji, and go international as well.”

He says the long-term vision is to create more opportunities for customers and communities through the continued growth of the Bulaccino brand.