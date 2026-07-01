Big win for Nadera Panthers

Members of the Nadera Panthers side after their win today at Bidesi Ground in Suva.

Nadera Panthers pulled off one of the biggest victories of the Vodafone Cup Southern Zone competition after thumping Lami Steelers 56-6 in round four of this afternoon.

Head coach Vula Dakuitoga praised his side for the effort, but believes they could have done better.

He says that he only has high standards for the team because he knows they can do better than what they did today.

He says defense was an area they needed to work on before the next round, and he is adamant they will come back even stronger.

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“They could have done better. Yes we got the win and I am happy, but I know these boys and they could have done so much better. But we look forward to the next round, and we hope our fans can come out in numbers and support the boys.”

Dakuitoga is calling out to their fans and supporters to come out and support their team next weekend for round five.