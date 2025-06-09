Ba Methodist excited for league championship

[Source: Pitas Picture/Facebook]

Ba Methodist High School is bracing for a tough challenge in today’s Pacific Schools Rugby League Championship as it prepares to take on Tonga Junior Boys.

The match kicks off at 2pm, with the hosts calling on fans to come out and support the team.

Team manager Tawake Waqanovo says the players have trained hard in recent weeks and are expecting a strong contest against the visitors.

The championship will mark Ba Methodist’s first experience in regional competition.

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“The boys know that this is no ordinary competition, and that we are playing against the best from another country. So they have been working hard, and they know what to expect.”

Entry to Churchill Park is free, and the match will be broadcast live on FBC 2.