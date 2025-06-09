Lomani, Mataele to run out for 60th Super Rugby game

[Source: Supplied]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani will celebrate his 60th Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific appearance tonight when they face the NSW Waratahs at Allianz Stadium in round two of the competition.

The influential scrum half will start in the number nine jersey, bringing both experience and leadership as the Drua chase a crucial early-season win on Australian soil.

Of his 60 Super Rugby appearances, 35 have come in Drua colours, while 25 were for the Melbourne Rebels, highlighting the wealth of big match exposure he carries into tonight’s clash.

Joining him in reaching the 60-match milestone is winger Manasa Mataele, who made his Drua debut last week against Moana Pasifika.

Mataele previously ran out twice for the Chiefs, featured 24 times for the Western Force, and made 32 appearances for the Crusaders.

With two seasoned campaigners bringing up 60 caps tonight in Sydney, the Drua will look to lean on experience as they aim to upset the Waratahs at home.

Drua will meet the Waratahs at 8.35pm, and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

