High stake clash for both the Drua and Western Force

[File Photo]

The stakes are high for both the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Western Force side, with a play-off chance and home turf pride on the line in round 14 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

For the Drua, it’s about pride, passion, and protecting their unbeaten record at their Lautoka fortress.

For the Force, it’s a must-win encounter to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Article continues after advertisement

Fly-half Caleb Muntz has underlined the importance of today’s showdown, confirming that the squad has left no stone unturned in their preparations.

“With revenge on their minds after a bruising 52-15 defeat to the Force earlier this month in Perth, the Drua are hungry to set the record straight on home turf.”

As the final home game of the season, this match also marks a heartfelt moment for the team. Muntz has called on supporters to turn out in force, fill Churchill Park, and lift the Drua as they fight to finish strong in front of their people.

Kick-off is set for 3.35 pm in Lautoka, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.