Drua focused and composed

Just a few hours remain before the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on the Western Force, and captain Tevita Ikanivere says the team is focused and composed as they prepare to deliver a strong performance for their supporters.

Although this season hasn’t unfolded as the team had hoped, the Drua are determined to finish on a high note by securing two final wins, aiming to repay their fans’ faith and passion.

Despite ongoing criticism from some fans online, the players remain committed to giving their best on the field and representing their country with pride.

“We can’t do much about the things we can’t control, everyone has their own options, that’s their life, and this is ours. We’re just going to try and have fun and get the job done because this is what we’re being paid to do. It’s going to be a tough game, we’re going to get them back for the win they got against us on their home ground.”

Ikanivere is calling on supporters to show up in numbers once again, as the team looks to defend their unbeaten streak at Churchill Park in Lautoka in their final home game of the season.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:35 p.m., and you can catch it live on FBC Sports.

