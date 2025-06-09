Socceroos beat New Zealand 1-0 in Canberra

source: ABC / Website

Max Balard has scored in the first two minutes of his international career to earn the Socceroos a disjointed 1-0 win over New Zealand in leg one of the Soccer Ashes.

Balard, who entered the field in the 85th minute, struck in the 87th after some incisive build-up play from fellow substitute Mo Toure.

It was one of the few moments of attacking quality from the Socceroos on a freezing night in Canberra.

Despite naming eight debutants in his squad for the two-match series, Australia coach Tony Popovic opted for a relatively experienced starting XI, with only goalkeeper Paul Izzo earning his first international cap from the start.

Jordy Bos was a constant threat from left-wing-back, but the rest of Australia’s attack struggled for fluency and went into half-time having only registered two shots on goal.

New Zealand striker Chris Wood forced two good saves from Izzo as Australia’s central pairing of Patrick Yazbeck and Ryan Teague struggled against the All Whites’ midfield three.

