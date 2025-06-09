Job not done yet says Talacolo

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s forward, Joseva Talacolo, is pleading for support and says the job is not done yet for them in Dubai.

Talacolo was at his usual best in the three pool games against Argentina, South Africa and France.

Speaking after their two wins in group A, Talacolo says they had a good pre-season following some solid work.

However, he says as defending champions, they’ll need all the support heading to the semifinals tonight.

“I’m pleading to all our families and especially our fans in Fiji, we thank you for your continuous support and prayers. We can feel your support and prayers and they’re something that drives us to deliver which was evident in our two wins, however, the job is not yet done, we’ll look at our weaknesses and shift our focus and prepare for the semifinal tomorrow.”

The national side defeated Argentina 28-19 followed by a 28-10 victory over South Africa before going down to France 24-19 this morning in the final pool match.

Fiji will play New Zealand in the second Cup semifinal at 10:28 tonight.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana is going meet Australia in the second women’s semifinal at 9:34pm tonight.

The Fijiana beat USA 19-7 and then upset France 28-19 but lost 31-12 to New Zealand.

You can watch the Fiji 7s and Fijiana games live on FBC TV.

