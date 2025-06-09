Scottish FA withdraws support for Infantino

[Photo: BBC]

The Scottish Football Association has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino and will not be voting for his re-election as president of FIFA.

It comes as FairSquare, a non-profit organisation which campaigns for accountability in sport, wrote to Fifa’s governance, audit and compliance committee requesting that Infantino be ruled ineligible to run again for the presidency.

Infantino is under increasing pressure over his attempt, later abandoned, to create a new company to manage the commercial and ticketing rights of all Fifa competitions, including the World Cups, with 21% to be sold off to a private investment company.