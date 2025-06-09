Lewaravu urges review of overseas offers before signing

Fiji Rugby Players Association Director, Wame Lewaravu, is urging players and parents to bring overseas offers forward for review before anything is signed or finalized.

He made these comments ahead of the Vodafone Super Deans and Weetbix Raluve finals in Suva this weekend.

Lewaravu says their purpose is not to stand between a player and an opportunity; however, their responsibility is to help ensure the player understands exactly what he or she is agreeing to and that their welfare is properly protected.

The former Flying Fijians lock and Deans winner for Suva Grammar School adds parents naturally want the best for their children, but overseas contracts can contain complex provisions relating to injury, payments, accommodation, insurance, termination and other important matters.

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Lewaravu says proper advice before signing can make an enormous difference.

In a statement, the Fiji Rakavi Football Union and FRPA advise all players, parents, guardians, teachers, school administrators, rugby agents, clubs, companies and other individuals regarding the mandatory protocols governing approaches to players, contract negotiations, scholarship offers, player representation, marketing and overseas transfers.

The FRFU and FRPA make it clear that agents are not permitted to directly approach or engage rugby players aged 19 years and below, or their parents or guardians, for recruitment, representation, contracts or overseas placement.

Any agent, representative, club, company or individual seeking to engage with a school player must first approach the Head of School.

The Head of School must then advise the FRU of the approach, and the matter will be referred through the appropriate process involving the FRPA before any engagement with the player or the player’s family proceeds.

Any agent seeking to recruit, represent or facilitate opportunities for Fijian rugby players must first present their credentials and relevant documentation to the FRU.

FRU chief executive, Koli Sewabu, says they’ve seen cases where players are injured, and clubs stop payments because they are no longer playing.

He says too many players can find themselves suffering abroad because of loopholes or weaknesses in contracts that were not properly reviewed before they were signed.

The Deans and Raluve finals will be held in Suva on Saturday.

You can watch all finals and the Deans U18 bronze playoff between Nasinu Secondary and Ra High School LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas fans can watch all nine games live on VITI+ for $75FJD.