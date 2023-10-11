Raynal in charge of Fiji and England

Mathieu Raynal. [Source: The Sun]

Frenchman Mathieu Raynal will be the man with the whistle in the third Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between the Fiji Water Flying Fijians and England in Marseille.

World Rugby announced the match officials’ appointments last night.

It’ll be the first Rugby World Cup quarter-final as referee for Raynal and New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe.

Jaco Peyper of South Africa will referee the first quarter-final between Wales and Argentina at Stade de Marseille while Wayne Barnes from England is in charge of the Ireland and New Zealand match.

O’Keeffe is the referee for the France and South Africa clash.

According to World Rugby the appointments were made on merit after a review of the 40 pool phase matches.

The four referees have 263 test appearances between them.