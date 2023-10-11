Plenty of respect but no fear for All Blacks in Ireland clash

Aaron Smit. [Source: Reuters]

The All Blacks have a healthy respect for Ireland as the best team in the world but there will be no fear when the two teams clash in a blockbuster World Cup quarter-final this weekend, scrumhalf Aaron Smith said.

Having gone 111 years without losing to Ireland, New Zealand have been defeated in five of the eight meetings between the sides over the last seven years, including two losses on home soil last year.

Ireland have won 17 straight matches since losing to New Zealand at Eden Park last July, winning the Six Nations and moving to the top of the world rankings, once the almost exclusive preserve of the All Blacks, in the process.

Smith, who will win his 123rd cap at the Stade de France on Saturday, was asked about a comment from New Zealand rugby great Sean Fitzpatrick that fear of besmirching the All Blacks legacy was a powerful driving force for the team.

Smith did not think last year’s unprecedented 2-1 series loss to the Irish in New Zealand would mean a great deal either, given Ian Foster had overhauled his coaching staff in the wake of it.

One of the assistant coaches Foster brought in, Jason Ryan, said that prop Tyrel Lomax, who suffered a knee injury in New Zealand’s last pool match, was training and should be available for selection.