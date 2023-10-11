It will be a great game: Raiwalui

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are eagerly anticipating an exhilarating and tension-filled match against England.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui asserts that facing the English team will present a wholly distinct experience this time around.

He anticipates that their opponents will introduce a fresh playing style in the quarterfinals.

“I think it’s totally different match playing a different team, so I think there’ll be aspects of how they play that they’ll do similar, but they’ll obviously bring some new stuff that they’ve seen, probably from us.”



Raiwalui adds that it will all come down to the team on how well they do the things they do well.

He further says it will also be the time for the players to give themselves the best chance to compete against England on a high level.

Raiwalui believes the team will be comfortable to play in the quarter-finals as this isn’t the first time for them to play.

He asserts this will be a great match.

Fiji will be meeting England at 3 am on Monday.