Humble Botia admits mistake

Levani Botia [Source: Fiji Rugby]

One of Fiji’s best performers at the Rugby World Cup, Levani Botia takes it on the chin and admits he let his team down against Portugal.

Not many players own up for their mistakes but the Naitasiri man is not one of them.

Botia says his yellow card against Portugal affected the team.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m so disappointed I had a yellow card as well so that’s what cost us the game and cost us a try, they had a try because of one man down.”

However, the French Top 14 star says they’re so happy they made it to the quarter-finals.

He adds there’re so many things they’ve learned from the match.

Botia was Fiji’s top tackler against Portugal with eight and delivered eight passes as well as two kicks.

The Flying Fijians face England next Monday at 3am in the third World Cup quarterfinals.