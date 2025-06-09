World Rugby rejects Wallabies coach claim

[Source: BBC]

The boss of World Rugby Alan Gilpin has rejected Australia’s coach, Joe Schmidt’s, claim that the decision at the end of the second Test against the British and Irish Lions contravened the sport’s player welfare drive.

Match officials decided not to overturn Hugo Keenan’s series-winning try after reviewing a clearout in the build-up from flanker Jac Morgan as the Lions snatched a late victory in a compelling contest.

Wallabies coach Schmidt said it was a call that “didn’t live up to” World Rugby’s focus on player welfare.

However, World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said he doesn’t agree with that while speaking on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast in Sydney.

Gilpin added they’re trying to find that really tricky but massively important balance between a sport that is a brilliant physical contest and as safe as it can be for the players and it’s a very tough balance.”

The incident occurred in the last passage of play in a pulsating contest in front of 90,000 fans at Melbourne’s fabled MCG.

As the Lions attacked near the Australia line, Wallaby flanker Carlo Tizzano tried to get over the ball at a ruck.

With Tizzano bent over – and his head well below his waist – in the classic ‘jackaling’, external position, Morgan drove into him to prevent him from stealing possession from the Lions.

Morgan appeared to make contact with the neck and shoulder area of Tizzano, who lurched backwards out of the breakdown, but with both players so low referee Andrea Piardi decided Morgan had made a legitimate attempt to ruck him off the ball.

After the ball was then worked out to the left for Keenan to score.

The World Rugby chief added he understand emotions are running high and understand Schmidt’s looking at specific laws and playing that into the sort of officiating and welfare debate.

