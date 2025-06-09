Wallabies denied victory by controversial call

[Source: Planet Rugby]

The Wallabies have suffered a devastating series loss to the British and Irish Lions, after squandering an 18-point lead to ultimately fall 29-26 in the final minute of their second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia appeared poised to level the series following a dominant opening 30 minutes, but the Lions roared back into contention.

The decisive moment arrived with just 45 seconds left on the clock, as fullback Hugo Keenan scored the match-winning try, giving his team the lead for the first time in the contest.

The game concluded under a cloud of controversy.

Wallabies flanker Carlo Tizzano appeared to have been illegally cleaned out in the build-up to the Lions’ match-winning score.

Despite a review by the Television Match Official (TMO) and referee Andrea Piardi of the clean-out by Jac Morgan, the officials did not deem it a penalty, and the try was allowed to stand.

Former Wallabies centre Morgan Turinui was quick to voice his strong disapproval, blasting the referees for what he termed a “weak” decision in the wake of the contentious call.

