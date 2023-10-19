Two Fijiana XV debutants to face Spain

Head Coach Inoke Male

The Vodafone Fijiana XV head coach has named two debutants to start against Spain in the WXV tournament.

Coach Inoke Male has brought in Penina Turova and Loraini Senivutu to start off the bench.

Male has also made a few slight changes to his lineup with Tiana Robonakakadavu joining Ana Korovata as loosehead prop.

Fijiana Drua captain Bitila Tawake maintains her position as a hooker while Doreen Narokete links with Nunia Uluimoala in the lock positions.

The blindside flanker will see the return of Merevesi Ofakimalino with Sulita Waisega remaining at openside flanker.

Sereima Leweniqila will don the number eight jersey.

Setaita Railumu retains her position as a half-back, and Jennifer Ravutia starts as the fly-half.

The wings position will see the likes of Iva Sauira and Adita Milinia.

Male has also given Fijiana Sevens star, Rusila Nagasau the chance to pair with Vani Arei as inside and outside centre’s adding more power to the back line.

Luisa Tisolo will be based as a full-back.

The Fijiana will face Spain at 3:30 am on Saturday at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.