Tuisue heads to France with Provence Rugby

Flying Fijians forward Albert Tuisue will be joining French club Provence Rugby, alongside Toulouse winger Setareki Bituniyata and Fijian Drua fly-half Caleb Muntz.

The powerful 32-year-old third row has penned a two-year contract with the club.

This move will be Tuisue’s first experience playing in France, a big step for the Kadavu lad who boasts 34 caps for Fiji.

Since 2019, he has built a formidable reputation in the English Premiership, making a total of 79 appearances across his stints with London Irish and Gloucester.

His consistent performances and physicality have made him a respected figure in the English game.

Tuisue’s arrival is expected to bolster Provence Rugby’s squad, adding international experience and a proven Premiership pedigree as they look to strengthen their ambitions in French rugby.

