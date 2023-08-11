Tomasi Cama is All Blacks 7s coach

Tomasi Cama. [Source: All Blacks]

Former sevens star Tomasi Cama has been named as head coach of the All Blacks Sevens for the 2024 season.

The former player has been with the team as an Assistant Coach, under Clark Laidlaw, for six seasons and will take charge of the team through to the Paris Olympics next July.

With Laidlaw’s recent departure to lead the Hurricanes in 2024, New Zealand Rugby Head of Men’s High-Performance Mike Anthony says it was critical to provide the squad continuity as they prepare for Paris.

He says Cama is the master of the game of sevens and is an integral part of the NZ team.

Cama has been a part of the All Blacks Sevens as a player and coach for 18 years and says he had to think hard about stepping up into the Head Coach position.

Following in the sevens footsteps of his father, Tomasi Cama Snr, who played internationally for Fiji, Cama went to New Zealand to pursue a career in rugby in 1999 and says he is grateful to have worked with some great coaches since then.

Cama is one of five New Zealand men to have won World Rugby’s Sevens Player of the Year, in 2012 – the same year he won the Richard Crawshaw Memorial for New Zealand Sevens Player of the Year.

He has won Commonwealth Games gold and the Rugby World Cup Sevens as both a player and coach, taking part in a total of 128 international tournaments.

Cama is the all-time leading points scorer for the All Blacks Sevens and has scored the second most points in the history of the Sevens World Series.

Euan Mackintosh will continue in his role as Assistant Coach, with another assistant still to be appointed.