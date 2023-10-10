Mayanavanua ruled out of quarterfinal

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have suffered a blow as key player, Temo Mayanavanua, has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

Mayanavanua, a utility forward, will not be able to participate in the highly anticipated match against England.

This is due to a knee injury he sustained during their final pool match against Portugal yesterday.

Mayanavanua has played a crucial role for the team for the past 14 weeks.

Currently, the team’s focus is on recovery and reviewing their previous games.

Fiji takes on England in the third World Cup quarterfinal on Monday at 3am.