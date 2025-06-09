Tagi backs his boys ahead of zone finals

[Source: Sud Quest]

Flying Fijians prop Luke Tagi may be thousands of miles away playing professional rugby in France, but his heart remains firmly rooted in the battlegrounds of Fijian schoolboy rugby.

A proud product of Ratu Kadavulevu School and a member of their famous 2015 Deans-winning team, which also had the service of wallaby backrower Seru Uru, Tagi hasn’t forgotten what it means to wear the school colours and fight for pride, legacy, and glory.

Speaking to FBC Sports from France, where he now plies his trade with Bayonne in the Top 14, the 2015 Deans champion encouraged players to give their all and honour the work put in by their coaches.

“I’m wishing all the U18 sides that will be playing in their respective zones final tomorrow the very best. May God bless each and every one of you. Give your all and show everything you’ve been taught by the coaches.”

But his words came with a special shoutout to the boys from Delainakaikai, who are gearing up for a titanic Eastern Zone final showdown against traditional rivals Queen Victoria School.

“I’m also wishing the very best to my team RKS, get that win and stay blessed. Treat every game as a final, first up is our neighbours QVS.”

RKS is unbeaten so far this season, while defending champions QVS will look to protect their crown when the two giants clash for the Lutubula Trophy at Nukuvuto this afternoon.

In the southern zone, Marist Brothers High School will take on Suva Grammar School while Cuvu College will face Natabua High School in the western zone final.

