Suva turns Macuata down

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/ Facebook]

FMF Suva continued their winning streak in round six of the Skipper Cup competition with a dominant 43-28 victory over FMF Macuata.

Building on their previous success in round four, the capital city side left no room for their visiting opponents to make a comeback.

Captain James Brown says even though he is happy with today’s win he thinks they still could’ve done better.

“We gave away too many penalties and a couple of easy tries. I think that’s one of the things we have to work on before the next game is our discipline.”

Brown adds last week’s games could’ve counted as a win but it was their decision making that cost them a possible win.

They have so far won five of their six games and one draw.

Suva’s next game is against Namosi next weekend in the final round of the Skipper cup before the play-offs.