Suva looks to regain winning momentum after one draw

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/ Facebook]

FMF Suva and FMF Macuata will be playing against each other in round six of the Skipper Cup competition at Albert Park.

This change in venue is due to the HFC Bank Stadium being utilized for the Vodafone Dean Cup semi-finals today.

Initially, the plan was to have the match at the stadium, but it had to be moved.

Suva has won four out of their five games so far and drew with Naitasiri in round five of the competition last week.

In other matches, Tailevu and Naitasiri will be competing at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadi will face Namosi at the Uprising in Navua, and Yasawa will take on Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka.