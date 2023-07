The Suva rugby team defeated Yasawa 35 – 23 in round two of the Skipper Cup at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the matches tomorrow, Tailevu is bracing for an unknown Macuata team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadi faces Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park and Namosi meets Nadroga at Thompson Park.

All matches tomorrow kick off at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi vs Naitasiri match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.