Stolz fulfils dream with Fijiana 15s selection

Vodafone Fijiana utility back Michella’e Stolz says her selection in the 15s squad for the upcoming Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship marks a major milestone in her young rugby career.

The New Zealand-based teenager has long admired the Fijiana players from afar being drawn not only to their strength and skill, but to the pride with which they carried the Fijian flag.

From a young age, she envisioned herself donning the white jersey, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the women she looked up to and representing her heritage on the international stage.

“I’ve always had it in me, I have always looked up to the Fijiana girls and I have made it my goal to be able to play with them one day maybe but to represent my country would have been the main goal.”

At just the age of 18, Stolz’s says her journey took a decisive step forward when she was scouted while playing for the NZ Fijians, a team that showcases the talent of Fijian players living in New Zealand.

She adds that training with the experienced Fijiana players has been a surreal experience for the youngster.

The Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship starts next Friday and will end on the 14th of June.





