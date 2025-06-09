Stage is set for Ba to host Suva

Ba Rugby Vice President Noa Kautoga says anticipation is high ahead of their opening Skipper Cup clash against Suva, a fixture that has ignited excitement not only among the players but throughout the Ba community.

Kautoga revealed that the team has been preparing intensively over the past two months and is eager to put their hard work to the test.

Adding to the occasion, he said the match holds extra significance as it will be played at the newly refurbished Govind Park, a venue known more for football, now set to host top-tier provincial rugby action.

“We see Suva as champions and Ba will be going in as underdogs in the first round of the Skipper Cup.”

He says the vanua o Ba looks forward to some thrilling rugby action this weekend.

Ba will host Suva this Saturday.

In other Skipper Cup matches for round one, Lautoka will host Nadi, Naitasiri will meet Malolo, and this match will be LIVE on FBC.

Nadroga goes up against Macuata, and Tailevu will clash against Vatukoula.

