Sigatoka Methodist to defend U-16 title

Sigatoka Methodist School came out victorious after defeating Lelean Memorial School 31-7 in the semi-final of the Under-16 Weet-Bix Raluve competition.

SMC will now face Naitasiri Secondary School who defeated Adi Cakobau School 15-12.

The Sigatoka based school are the currnet champions of the U-16 grade in the Raluve competition and are looking to maintain their winning streak from last year.

Meanwhile in the Under 18 final next week, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial will face Dawasamu Secondary School.

Dawasamu beat Naitasiri Secondary School 3-19.

You can watch the Vodafone Deans final LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.