Rugby partnership to uplift remote communities

The Drua Foundation, in partnership with the New Zealand Government, has launched a ground-breaking rugby development initiative aimed at empowering remote communities in Fiji through sport, education and health.

In a joint effort to use rugby as a tool for community upliftment, the two parties will roll out a four-day training programme from the 19th to the 22nd of next month in Naitasiri, targeting rural coaches and match officials — with a key focus on increasing women’s participation in the game.

The initiative will culminate in a youth rugby sevens tournament at Ratu Cakobau Park on August 22, featuring Under-14 boys and Under-16 girls’ teams from Serua, Naitasiri and Namosi.

The programme, backed by FJ$87,000 in funding from New Zealand’s Pacific Sports for Development Fund, aims to strengthen grassroots rugby and support broader social outcomes in health and education.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, highlighted the shared values between the two nations.

“New Zealand and Fiji share a deep love of rugby, and we’re proud to support the Drua Foundation’s vision — one that extends beyond the field, into classrooms and clinics, promoting positive behaviour, education and healthy living.”

Participants will have access to globally recognised qualifications, including World Rugby’s Level 1 First Aid in Rugby, Introduction to Coaching, and Strength and Conditioning for Children courses.

The certifications will equip local coaches and officials with the tools to run safe and effective rugby programmes within their own communities.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans welcomed the initiative, describing it as a meaningful step toward inclusivity and national outreach.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the New Zealand government for their backing. As a club that represents the whole of Fiji, it’s vital we give back — especially to communities that don’t often get access to these kinds of opportunities. Through the Drua Foundation, we plan to expand this programme to more regions in the near future.”

The Drua Foundation Remote Communities Programme is set to be a milestone in community-based rugby development combining the power of sport with life-changing messages about education, health and respect.

