Rugby league program benefits young Fijian talent

Fiji Bati Head Coach Wise Kativerata [File Photo]

Fiji Bati Head Coach Wise Kativerata says the MiniMod Lalai Rugby League Program is a major boost for Fiji Rugby League.

The program, launched by Engadine Dragons Pacific Development Program in partnership with Muaira Rugby League, kicked off its development camp in Lautoka last weekend, targeting Under 10s teams from across Fiji.

Kativerata believes this initiative will contribute to building the future of Fiji Rugby League over the next decade.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that Australian clubs effectively teach fundamental rugby skills to young children, which resonates strongly with them.

“The kids enjoy everything that they do. Because most of these kids, if this does not happen, they just hang around the street. It helped the development of progress from the grassroots, to the next, to the youth, to the NRL club, to Fiji.”

Kativerata also adds that he aims to expand the program to Vanua Levu and the Eastern Division, recognizing the abundance of talent in those regions.

He suggested collaborating with those who introduced the program to bring it to more young players.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.