China's Xi will work with North Korea to fight hegemony

[Source: Reuters]

Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was China’s ​unwavering policy to upgrade ties with North Korea.

‌The two countries would work together to fight hegemony and attempts to revive militarism, according to comments published ​in North Korea’s state newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

Xi said in a commentary that the two ⁠neighbours would strengthen exchanges in all areas to ​inject strong momentum into developing relations and safeguarding a ​fair and just global order.

“We must oppose hegemony, authoritarianism and all attempts and conspiracies to revive militarism that endanger regional security ​and stability,” Xi said.

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He also pledged to work ​with North Korea to promote fair and orderly multilateralism and inclusive ‌economic ⁠globalisation that would benefit the world in building a community of shared human destiny.

Xi is expected to arrive in North Korea on Monday for a two-day visit, ​his first in ​seven years, ⁠and hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as Beijing tries ​to draw Pyongyang back into its orbit.

Xi hosted ​Kim and ⁠other leaders last year at a massive military parade in Beijing, where he stood with Russian President Vladimir ⁠Putin. ​

Pyongyang has since resumed crossings ​at the Chinese border and increased exchanges, which were frozen during the ​COVID-19 pandemic.