Ravai backing England for World Cup glory

For professional footballer Peter Ravai, the FIFA World Cup is more than just the biggest tournament in the game.

It is a reminder of the passion that first inspired him to pursue a career in football.

The Natuva, Tailevu lad, who now plays professionally in Australia, is eagerly anticipating the start of this year’s FIFA World Cup on Friday, with matches set to be played across three host venues.

While fans around the world prepare to rally behind their favourite nations, Ravai’s support is firmly behind England, a team he has followed since childhood.

Article continues after advertisement

Born in Scotland and raised in England, Ravai grew up immersed in football culture and followed the Three Lions through every major international tournament.

That lifelong connection to the national team played a major role in shaping his own football journey.

One of his favourite World Cup memories is England’s dramatic Round of 16 victory over Colombia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After a tense 1-1 draw, England emerged victorious in a penalty shootout, securing their first World Cup shootout win and ending years of frustration from the spot.

Ravai recalls the emotion and pressure of that moment, saying it left a lasting impression on him as a player.

“My team for this World Cup would be England because I grew up there and I’ve always watched them when it comes to big tournaments. I would say my favourite moment from a past World Cup was in 2018 when England beat Colombia on penalties. There was so much pressure even watching it, and I can’t imagine what it would have been like to play in that situation.”

Ravai says experiences like that have helped shape his own mindset when dealing with pressure on the field.

“When it comes to big pressure moments, I’ll always remember that feeling. Pressure is a privilege, and I can’t wait to see that at the World Cup. Come on England!”

Like millions of football fans around the world, Ravai will be watching closely as the game’s biggest stars take centre stage, hoping England can finally go all the way and lift football’s most coveted trophy.

The World Cup starts this Friday at 6.45am and you can watch all the action LIVE and Exclusive on FBC Sports, FBC TV and FBC 2 channels.