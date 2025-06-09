26 more drug parcels found

Another 26 parcels suspected to contain illicit drugs have been discovered on Ogea Island in Lau, leaving residents shocked and concerned.

According to Ogea villager Finau Ledua, the parcels were first spotted last Friday afternoon by men searching for fishing bait along the shores of Ogea Driki.

Ledua says additional parcels were discovered the following day, bringing the total number recovered to 26.

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The villagers immediately alerted the Lakeba Police Station, and officers later travelled to the island to collect the parcels and transport them to Lakeba for further investigation.

The packages are wrapped in brown, yellow and green material and carry markings including “Toyota” and “LV”.

Ledua says the discovery has unsettled the small island community, recalling a similar incident in 2017 when more than 10 suspected drug parcels washed ashore.

Police investigations are continuing.