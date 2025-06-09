RKS wins U15 final

Ratu Kadavulevu School has claimed its first title at the Eastern Zone Deans final at the Queen Victoria School ground.

RKS defeated QVS 19-7 in a great contest.

Leading 12-nil at the break, RKS was put under pressure after play resumed as QVS managed to score a converted try.

However, RKS put the result beyond reach with their third try in the final 10 minutes.

Winger, Mesake Baivou, of RKS played a grand game and was later named Player of the Match.

In the U14 final, QVS beat RKS 15-nil while Lelean Memorial School came out with a 10-5 win in the U14 playoff following a close battle with St Vincent College.

