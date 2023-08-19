RKS Under-17 through to the final

Ratu Kadavulevu School Under-17 has booked a spot in the final of the Vodafone Super Dean competition.

This is after they beat Marist Brothers High School 25-8.

They will face either Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School or Queen Victoria School, who are currently playing at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, the Under-18 matches will kick off at 2.05 p.m. with Suva Grammar School facing Queen Victoria School at the HFC Bank stadium.

At 3.40pm, Marist Brothers High School will take on Natabua High School.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.