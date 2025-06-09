Rewa edge Cakaudrove to claim semifinal spot

Rewa women’s side.

The Rewa women’s team booked their spot in the Royal Tea Ranadi Cup semifinals this morning after defeating Cakaudrove 51-43 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Cakaudrove pushed Rewa all the way, keeping the pressure on and ensuring the match remained tense throughout.

Rewa, however, showed composure when it mattered most, taking control early and heading into halftime with a commanding 32-7 lead.

Cakaudrove mounted a spirited fightback in the second half, narrowing the margin and forcing Rewa to stay sharp until the final whistle.

But Rewa’s pace and teamwork proved decisive, securing them the win.

Meanwhile, Macuata and Malolo are currently battling it out in the next quarterfinal, with live coverage on FBC TV.

